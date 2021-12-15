Siemens Ltd Spikes 1.34%

Siemens Ltd has added 8.6% over last one month compared to 2.85% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.3% drop in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd rose 1.34% today to trade at Rs 2547.3. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.65% to quote at 3666.14. The index is up 2.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 1.11% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 76.18 % over last one year compared to the 25.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siemens Ltd has added 8.6% over last one month compared to 2.85% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1581 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35649 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2577.45 on 13 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1442.05 on 22 Dec 2020.

