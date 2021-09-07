Tata Comm, TM collaborate for IP transit services in ASEAN

Tata Communications announced partnership with Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region and open access to global enterprises.

TM is Malaysia's national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider. The deal was signed between Tata Comm's subsidiary, Tata Communications International, and TM's global and wholesale arm, TM WHOLESALE.

This collaboration will enable service providers, mobile network operators and internet service providers in the region to address their customers' growing data connectivity needs by providing access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol (IP) network.

This will help deliver reliable, stable Tier-1 IP Transit (IPT) service, an internet connectivity service that enables end-users to access all websites and content on the internet. This will further boost sectors such as e-commerce, online entertainment, retail, online banking and delivery services that have accelerated in recent times.

As part of this arrangement, Tata Communications expands its IPT service coverage leveraging TM's data centre, extensive connectivity and network infrastructure in Malaysia.

This collaboration will also enable Tata Communications to optimise TM's reachability within the ASEAN region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to the neighbouring countries. The submarine cables include the Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand submarine cable for connectivity to Indochina and, Nusantara Gateway submarine cable for connectivity to Indonesia.

TM will benefit from Tata Communications global Tier-1 IP network to serve customers in more than 190 countries and territories hence further extending TM's IP transit coverage and enhances its regional TMiX offering.

Sumeet Walia, chief sales and marketing officer, Tata Communications, said, The service provider ecosystem across the ASEAN region will benefit from our joining forces with TM and enabling access to a Tier-1 internet provider transit connectivity that provides scale and a fillip to boosting the economy. By offering high-capacity and low-latency IP transit services to and from Malaysia for both our customers, we bring forth synergies for a more robust, secure and flexible IP platform.

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider. Its Tier-1 IP network, wholly-owned subsea fibre backbone and consortium cables' global network carries approximately 30% of the world's internet routes.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.86% to Rs 296.11 crore on a 6.82% fall in net sales to Rs 4,102.79 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The Tata Communications scrip rose 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 1371.05 on the BSE.

