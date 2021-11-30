Infosys facilitates Diamler's journey to becoming Co2 neutral

-
Infosys to shift Daimler's HPC workloads to Lefdal Mine Datacenter in NorwayInfosys today announced that it will transfer Daimler's High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads used to design vehicles and automated driving technologies to one of Europe's greenest data centers, Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway.
The shift to Green Data Center as a Service is an important milestone in supporting Daimler deliver on its sustainability missionAmbition 2039 to become CO2 neutral by 2039.
Building on its strategic partnership with Daimler to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation and transform IT infrastructure, Infosys offered a solution to facilitate Daimler shift HPC's to green infrastructure using Infosys' Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region. Through the initiative, Infosys will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility, a world leading sustainable and energy efficient data center.
Norway is becoming a superpower for green data centers given that 100% of the power production in the region is renewable, and transmission loss reduced to a minimum. Lefdal Mine Datacenter offers one of Europe's greenest data center solutions, supplying capacity that is both air-cooled and watercooled.
