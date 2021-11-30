TCS helps AGL transform its retail operations and IT infrastructure

Tata Consultancy Services has helped AGL, one of the largest integrated multiproduct energy retailers in Australia, transform the customer experience for its consumers.

With more than 4.2 million gas, electricity and telecommunications services provided to customers across Australia, AGL teamed up with TCS, its strategic partner for more than a decade, to enhance its customer experience in a hyper-competitive retail market. To provide a smoother, more intuitive, and personalized experience across all touch points throughout the customer journey, TCS helped AGL transform its end-to-end retail business operations, across the front office, back office, and IT infrastructure.

At the center of this transformation is a digitally-powered data-driven integrated operating model that leverages TCS Cognix, an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, that uses machine learning algorithms, advanced analytics, natural language processing, and automation technologies.

This transformation is helping the utility provider harness hidden insights from the large amount of customer dataover 45 million annual digital interactions, 50 million daily smart meter reads and 800,000 data points per second across physical assetsthat AGL has at its disposal.

TCS helped the utility provider create a sophisticated analytics solution that takes in information from multiple data sources and provides actionable insights. For instance, AGL can now more quickly and easily identify instances where customers are not receiving services to its high standards and address the issues at speed.

The new analytics solution has helped AGL improve its service quality levels and enhance its net promoter score.

This transformational project recently earned AGL the 2021 IDC Future Enterprise Award in the Best in Future of Intelligence category for synthesizing information from raw data, learning from these insights and leveraging them at scale across the entire enterprise. The award program recognizes companies for their discernible and measurable excellence in their digital transformation efforts and significant efforts to transform or disrupt the market."

