Infosys Foundation collaborates with Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has announced its collaboration with Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama to launch the Shree Sharadadevi Mobile Eye Hospital, a first-of-its-kind fully equipped mobile eye hospital to serve people residing in remote villages in Karnataka. This collaboration is aimed at providing quality eye care to over 5 lakh people, including children and students, in the interior districts of Tumkur, Anantapur, Chitradurga and Raichur.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 09:36 IST

