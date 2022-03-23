Infosys, HCL Tech, SBI, APSEZ in focus

Infosys: Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies. The agreement will bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets, including the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations and integrated IT services.

SBI: The state-run bank has acquired 7.84% stake in ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) for a consideration of Rs 10 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company crossed a historic milestone by handling 300 MMT of cargo well ahead of the year end (March 2022).

GMR Power and Urban Infra: Equity shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra, the non-airport business company of the GMR Group, will start trading on BSE and NSE from today.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for installation of RailTel''s MPLS-VPN services for 5 years at various locations of RVNL for an amount of Rs. 11.57 crore (Including GST).

