RIL, HDFC, Atul, NBCC (India) in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced acquisition of 89% equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment. The Founding team and management will own the balance stake in the Company. RRVL is a subsidiary of RIL and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.

HDFC: HDFC Capital Advisors (HCAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC, has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement for acquisition of 3,90,666 equity shares of Loyalie which post allotment, would entitle HCAL to approximately 7.20% of the equity share capital of Loyalie as on date, on a fully diluted basis.

Atul: Atul has informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 25 March 2022, to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares.

NBCC (India): The company has been awarded a work order from Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, Directorate of Urban Local bodies, Ladakh for Providing Comprehensive, Design, Engineering and Project Management Consultant (PMC) Services for various works in UT Ladakh.

Jubilant Pharmova: Jubilant Pharmova announced that Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the company, through one of its subsidiaries, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules, 10 mg, 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg, the generic version of Sinequan, which is used for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and other target symptoms of psychoneurosis.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: The company received non-exclusive license to manufacture and supply of nirmatrelvir through the Medicine Patent Pool (MPP), an oral COVID-19 medicine developed by Pfizer.

