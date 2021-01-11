Infosys implements global warranty solution for Johnson Controls

Infosys announced that it has successfully implemented a global warranty solution on SAP S/4 HANA, across all Johnson Controls ducted products. This enables Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart and sustainable buildings, to simplify factory warranty processes, enhance visibility into assets, and become more responsive to customers.

Johnson Controls selected Infosys as a technology services partner for its in-depth knowledge of business priorities and the ability to develop best-fit solutions for Johnson Controls for over two decades.

Infosys replaced the legacy system with a global warranty platform solution, leveraging the latest UI/UX technologies such as SAP Fiori combined with SAP S/4 HANA. These technologies, along with the application of the agile methodology for execution, delivered an end-to-end, integrated, and centralized warranty process for Johnson Controls. The solution also offers a digital-first experience for both B2B and B2C customers while supporting equipment integration and warranty claims on finished products.

