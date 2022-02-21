Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Escorts in focus

Infosys: Guidewire announced that Infosys has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas. Infosys intends to continue the expansion of its Guidewire Center of Excellence, which includes insurance domain experts and Guidewire-certified professionals, through investment in training and certification.
InterGlobe Aviation: The aviation firm informed that Rakesh Gangwal, Non Executive, Non Independent Director has tendered his resignation from the board of directors of the company vide his letter dated February 18, 2022, with immediate effect.
Escorts: The board of directors approved allotment of 93,63,726 equity shares at Rs 2,000 aggregating to Rs 1872,74,52,000, on preferential basis to Kubota Corporation (Acquirer) upon receipt of requisite approvals, Share Application Money from the Acquirer.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC): The company has received an amendment to its environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest to mine up to a depth of 135 meters from its earlier approved depth of 94 meters at the Tadkeshwar, Lignite Mines.
Goa Carbon: The operations at the company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa has resumed.
The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML): The mixed‐use real estate developer announced the execution of non‐binding term sheet to acquire balance 50% equity stake in Classic Mall Development Company Limited (CMDCL) from Crest Ventures Limited and Escort Developers Private Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Crest Ventures Limited).
