Wipro, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus

Wipro: The IT major has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB's Information Systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform.

Infosys: The IT major announced it has been named a Foundational Partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework. As a Foundational Partner, Infosys will help clients accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its market-leading data, analytics and AI expertise.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing, to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers. Jaguar Land Rover is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received award by consent passed by the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in the arbitration claim filed by RUAG Aerospace Services GmbH (Now taken over by General Atomics AeroTec Systems GmbH) against the company, on joint request by both the parties after resolving their disputes pursuant to a settlement agreement between both the parties.

Ambuja Cements and Nestle India will declare their quarterly earnings today.

Kalpataru Power Transmission said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 19 February 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for reorganization.

Compuage Infocom: The company's board of directors approved fundraising up to Rs 50 crore through a rights issue.

GHCL: The company's board of directors approved additional capital budget amounting to Rs. 83 crore for spinning division of the company for FY 2021-22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)