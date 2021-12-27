Infosys Ltd stays supported

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1866.95, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1866.95, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17066.35. The Sensex is at 57350.61, up 0.4%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 10.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37727.8, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1866.5, up 0.11% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 50.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

