Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.54%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3690.75, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17066.35. The Sensex is at 57350.61, up 0.4%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 5.39% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)