Adani Enterprises Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 249.8% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1717, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17066.35. The Sensex is at 57350.61, up 0.4%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 3.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5492.7, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1715.5, up 0.79% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 249.8% in last one year as compared to a 23.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 203.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)