Raymond appoints Sunil Kataria as CEO of Lifestyle business

Sunil Kataria will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand's presence in domestic and international markets.

The Lifestyle business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business including brands such as - Raymond, Raymond Ready-to- Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.

During his earlier stint as the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products, Mr Kataria managed the business operations of India and South East Asia. He spearheaded transformation of the business - driving performance and best in class financial results and building a great workplace. With a experience spanning over 30 years, Sunil Kataria has worked with Marico and Idea Cellular. Currently, he also serves the chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).

Raymond's consolidated net profit surged 362.33% to Rs 100.28 crore on 48.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,843.39 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Raymond rose 0.55% to Rs 678.55 on BSE. Raymond is India's largest integrated worsted suiting manufacturer that offers end-to-end solutions for fabrics and garmenting. The group has presence in engineering space engaged in precision engineered products with an expansive presence in national as well as international markets. Raymond forayed into realty sector through the launch of its maiden project TenX - an 'aspirational district' spread across 14 acres housing 3,100 residential units and has recently launched a premium residential project - The Address by GS. Raymond also has presence in FMCG sector through Raymond Consumer care that offers wide range of products in men's personal grooming category and personal hygiene.

