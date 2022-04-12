Infosys opens Living Lab Ecosystem in Melbourne

To enable confluence of digital technologies and human experience

Infosys announced the opening of its Melbourne Living Lab part of a network of over 20 established globally to date.

Underpinned by an ecosystem approach the Living Lab will enable a confluence of digital technologies and human experience. Featuring a stadium-style collaboration space amidst graffiti featuring Melbourne's icons such as Luna Park and Brighton's bathing boxes, Infosys partners will be able to leverage solution accelerators, digital experiences, and frameworks to ideate, prototype and test innovations.

Led by its Centre for Emerging Technologies, these solution accelerators leverage digital technologies including Cloud, 5G, IoT, 3D, AI, Cyber Security, Data & Analytics, AR, VR and address industry use cases in Financial Services, Telcos, Retail, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports Tech, Edu Tech, among others.

Following the launch of its Metaverse foundry, the Infosys Melbourne living lab will also enable Infosys partners to test and incubate extended reality experiences in a 360-degree digital-donut, Infosys' Virtual Living Lab and virtual reality zones.

Housed within Infosys' new state-of-the-art workplace - which spans 5 floors and over 9200 sqm at Two Melbourne Quarter in Docklands - the Living Lab will bring together Infosys' digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups, academia and government in a co-creation and collaboration environment.

The Lab will also help accelerate ESG-centric innovation using digital technologies with practical sustainability offerings at its core.

