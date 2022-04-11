UltraTech Cement wins bid for Diggaon Limestone Block

UltraTech Cement announced that the company participated in the e-auction of Diggaon Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the Preferred Bidder.

The block is situated in Tehsil Chittapur, District Kalburgi, Karnataka adjacent to the company's Rajashree Unit and has total Cement Grade geological resources of 530 million tonnes of limestone over an area of 7.86 sq kms.

