JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market snaps 4-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 16,450

Nifty June futures at premium
Business Standard

Infosys to collaborate with TK Elevator

Capital Market 

Infosys announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator , one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Dseldorf, Germany. The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful modernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the global service desk and workplace operations. Infosys will provide AI-powered IT helpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services, powered by Infosys Cobalt-driven automation framework.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU