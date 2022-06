Infosys to collaborate with TK Elevator

Infosys announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator , one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Dseldorf, Germany. The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful modernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the global service desk and workplace operations. Infosys will provide AI-powered IT helpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services, powered by Infosys Cobalt-driven automation framework.

