JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Akashdeep Metal Industries fixes record date for stock split
Business Standard

Thermax bags order worth Rs 251.7 cr

Capital Market 

Thermax has received an order of Rs. 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company for Renovation & Modernization (R&M) of the Electrostatic Precipitator Package of its 3x210 MW Thermal Power Station, located at Bankura, West Bengal, India.

The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, dismantling/relocation, civil work, construction and commissioning of the ESP systems. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU