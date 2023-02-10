Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO

-
At meeting held on 09 February 2023The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 09 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Manohar Iyer (DIN:06370873) as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f 09 February 2023.
The Board also appointed Saugat Mahapatra (DIN:09331789) as the Additional Director (Executive) of the Company with effect from 09 February 2023.
