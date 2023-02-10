JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Axis Bank announces cessation of director
Business Standard

Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 09 February 2023

The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 09 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Manohar Iyer (DIN:06370873) as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f 09 February 2023.

The Board also appointed Saugat Mahapatra (DIN:09331789) as the Additional Director (Executive) of the Company with effect from 09 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU