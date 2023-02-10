Board of Cressanda Solutions appoints MD and CEO

At meeting held on 09 February 2023

The Board of Cressanda Solutions at its meeting held on 09 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Manohar Iyer (DIN:06370873) as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f 09 February 2023.

The Board also appointed Saugat Mahapatra (DIN:09331789) as the Additional Director (Executive) of the Company with effect from 09 February 2023.

