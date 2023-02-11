JUST IN
Formula E and Tata Communications forge multi-year partnership

Tata Communications becomes the Official Broadcast Distribution Provider to ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Formula E and Tata Communications have today announced a strategic multi-year relationship with the global commtech company becoming the Official Broadcast Distribution Provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The new agreement will see Tata Communications deliver high-definition, high-resolution and high-speed live broadcast content to viewers around the world as part of Formula E's new remote broadcast production of live races, reducing the environmental impact typical of major live international sports events on TV.

Tata Communications technologically advanced, software-defined media edge platform will deliver more than 160 live video and audio signals from Formula E races across continents within milliseconds, using 26 media edge locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

The new super-fast race broadcast distribution will be supported by Tata Communications specially trained experts, providing round-the-clock global end-to-end managed services at all 16 races this season. Tata Communications and Formula E are also working together to further enrich experiences for motorsport fans with innovation and efficiency.

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 10:04 IST

