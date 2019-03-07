Shashijit Infraprojects secures project for construction of school building at Vapi

Shashijit Infraprojects has been awarded Project from Western Zonal Assembly Mumbai Diocese of the Church for Construction of at St. Thomas English Medium School, Vapi, which is one of the prestigious school of Region. The construction work allocated for the is admeasuring approx. 35,000 Sq.

Pt. and the Project Cost would be around 3.80-3.90 Crore. The proposed site address is St. Thomas English Medium School, Mission Compound, Daman Road, Chala, Vapi-396191.

