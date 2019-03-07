JUST IN
Shashijit Infraprojects secures project for construction of school building at Vapi

Shashijit Infraprojects has been awarded Project from Western Zonal Assembly Mumbai Diocese of the Mar Thoma Church for Construction of School Building at St. Thomas English Medium School, Vapi, Gujarat which is one of the prestigious school of Vapi Region. The construction work allocated for the project site is admeasuring approx. 35,000 Sq.

Pt. and the Project Cost would be around 3.80-3.90 Crore. The proposed site address is St. Thomas English Medium School, Mar Thoma Mission Compound, Daman Road, Chala, Vapi-396191.

