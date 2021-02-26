Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for two NHAI road projects worth Rs 2241 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Road Transport Proposes To Develop Additional 60000 Km Of National Highways In Next Five Years
Dilip Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
Gayatri Projects declared L1 bidder for NHAI project in Uttar Pradesh
IRB Infra inks pact with NHAI for expressway project
Adani Enterprises secures Rs 1838 cr NHAI road project in Kerala
-
In State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of PuducherryDilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for two National Highways Authority of India HAM projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry, Order worth Rs. 2241.00 crores.
Project Details -
1. Four Laning of Viluppuram Puducherry
secton of NH 45A (New NH 332) from Km
0.000 to Km 29.000 (Design Chainage) under
Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I (Residual
NHDP IV work) on HAM in the State of Tamil
Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry
Bid project cost - Rs 1013 crore
2. Four laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam
Section of NH-45A from km 29.000 to km
67.000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatsnala
Pariyojana Phase I (Residual NHDP-IV works)
on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union
Territory of Puducherry.
Bid project cost - Rs 1228 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU