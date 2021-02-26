Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for two NHAI road projects worth Rs 2241 cr

In State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for two National Highways Authority of India HAM projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry, Order worth Rs. 2241.00 crores.

Project Details -

1. Four Laning of Viluppuram Puducherry secton of NH 45A (New NH 332) from Km 0.000 to Km 29.000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I (Residual NHDP IV work) on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry

Bid project cost - Rs 1013 crore

2. Four laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam Section of NH-45A from km 29.000 to km 67.000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatsnala Pariyojana Phase I (Residual NHDP-IV works) on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Bid project cost - Rs 1228 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)