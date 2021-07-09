Infosys tops CRISIL's ESG performance assessment of Top 225 India Cos.

Infosys today announced that it has topped CRISIL's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance assessment of the top 225 companies across 18 sectors in India with a score of 79 on 100 (the score was assigned on a scale of 1-100, with 100 denoting best-in-class ESG performance).

Infosys has scored 86 on environmental parameters and 68 and 81 on social and governance parameters, respectively.

