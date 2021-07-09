HCL Technologies wins five-year deal with The Mosaic Company

To provide digital transformation and managed services

HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash.

As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.

As part of this endeavor, HCL will deploy a scaled Agile/DevSecOps delivery model across North America and South America to deliver process-led transformative services across applications, infrastructure and business analytics environments.

This partnership with Mosaic capitalizes on our strong focus on the agriculture business, mining and chemical segments. In addition, Mosaic will benefit from our presence in the Latin American market where the company will be able to execute on go-to-market models for different segments, including B2B and B2C firms.

