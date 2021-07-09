Goa Carbon resumes operations of Bilaspur unit

Goa Carbon announced that the operations at the company's Bilaspur Unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) have resumed.

The Kiln has been lit up from today.

After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly.

