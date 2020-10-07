PVR receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
PVR withdraws ICRA ratings for bank facilities and NCDs
Mahindra & Mahindra receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
BASF India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Cera Sanitaryware receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL
Mahindra & Mahindra receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
-
PVR announced that CRISIL has removed its rating on the long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of PVR (PVR) from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' while reaffirming the rating at 'CRISIL AA' and assigning a 'Negative' outlook.
CRISIL has also assigned its 'CRISIL PP-MLD AAr/Negative' rating to Rs.50 crore long-term principal protected market linked debentures (MLDs) of PVR.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU