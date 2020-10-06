Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank in spotlight

Tata Motors' wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover said retail sales for the three-month period to 30 September 2020 significantly improved from sales in the preceding quarter but continue to be impacted by Covid-19. Retail sales for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 were 113,569 vehicles, up over 50% from sales of 74,067 in the prior quarter, while down 11.9% from pre-Covid levels a year ago.

HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 10,370 billion as of 30 September 2020, a growth of around 16% as compared to Rs 8,970 billion as of 30 September 2019 and a growth of around 3% as compared to Rs 10,033 billion as of 30 June 2020.

IndusInd Bank's advances as on 30 September 2020, rose to Rs 2,00,242 crore from Rs 1,97,113 lakh crore while deposits increased to Rs 2,28,460 crore from Rs 2,07,193 crore, YoY. CASA Ratio was at 40.4% from 41.4%, YoY.

Sobha said that during Q2 FY2021, the company achieved a total sales volume of 891,700 square feet valued at Rs 690 crore, with a total average realization of Rs. 7,737 per square feet. This performance was achieved despite lockdown being imposed in Bengaluru in the month of July, no new launch during the quarter, uncertain macro-economic outlook and tough real estate sector scenario.

Infibeam Avenues informed that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms and its affiliates (JPL), to license , customise, maintain and access its enterprise e-commerce software and payments platform for their business use.

Escorts said that the company has completed the acquisition of the 2 crore equity shares of Kubota Agricultural Machinery India from Kubota Corporation, Japan, constituting 40% of the share capital of KAI at Rs 45 per equity share for an aggregate value of Rs 90 crore.

Majesco said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 8 October 2020, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

