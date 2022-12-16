JUST IN
Tata Motors to supply 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Tata Motors announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions for operation of 921 electric buses in the city of Bengaluru.

As part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus Electric is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:50 IST

