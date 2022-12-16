Phoenix Mills acquires 7.22 acres land in Surat

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land near Indiranagar, Bengaluru
The Green Acres Academy, Chembur based leading ICSE School, now opens its second campus in Mulund, Mumbai
Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore
The Green Acres Academy (TGAA), Opens its third campus in Kalyan, Mumbai
Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land parcel in Bengaluru's Indiranagar extension
-
For total consideration of Rs 510 crPhoenix Mills announced today that it has completed acquisition of a prime city-centric land parcel in Surat, Gujarat, admeasuring approximately 7.22 acres, for a total consideration of approximately Rs. 510 crore, inclusive of stamp duty. The land is at a strategic location on Udhana Magdalla Road, Surat, Gujarat.
The land has been acquired through Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate (Thoth), an indirect subsidiary of the Company. Thoth will develop a premium retail destination with gross leasable area of approximately 1.0 million square feet and currently expects to complete the retail development by FY27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU