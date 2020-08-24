JUST IN
Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 57.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.95% to Rs 91.85 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 57.40% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.95% to Rs 91.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 191.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.85191.16 -52 OPM %12.8614.22 -PBDT14.9133.84 -56 PBT11.2829.43 -62 NP8.1219.06 -57

Mon, August 24 2020. 14:32 IST

