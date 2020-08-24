Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 57.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.95% to Rs 91.85 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 57.40% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.95% to Rs 91.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 191.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.91.85191.1612.8614.2214.9133.8411.2829.438.1219.06

