Innovators Facade Systems hits the roof on Rs 70-cr order win

Innovators Facade Systems was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 66.80 on the BSE after the company bagged an order worth Rs 70 crore from the Lodha Group.

The order is for design, supply, fabrication and installation of facade work in Mumbai region. The announcement was made during market hours today.

Innovators Facade Systems (IFSL), is an aluminium facade contractor for designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of all types of facade systems. The product line of the company includes glazing/curtain walls, high end doors and windows, skylights, canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding and roofing.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 91% to Rs 3.66 crore on a 56% fall in net sales to Rs 300.38 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)