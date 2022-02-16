Innovators Facade Systems hits the roof on Rs 70-cr order win

-
ALSO READ
Borosil hits the roof after DGTR initiates sunset review investigation for imports of 'Opal Glassware'
Godawari Power hits the roof after board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
CG Power & Industrial Solutions hits the roof on signing an agreement with Evie Real Estate
Greenpanel Ind hits the roof after robust Q2 outcome
Shivalik Bimetal hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 157% YoY to Rs 14 cr
-
Innovators Facade Systems was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 66.80 on the BSE after the company bagged an order worth Rs 70 crore from the Lodha Group.
The order is for design, supply, fabrication and installation of facade work in Mumbai region. The announcement was made during market hours today.
Innovators Facade Systems (IFSL), is an aluminium facade contractor for designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of all types of facade systems. The product line of the company includes glazing/curtain walls, high end doors and windows, skylights, canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding and roofing.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 91% to Rs 3.66 crore on a 56% fall in net sales to Rs 300.38 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU