Tilaknagar Ind jumps on starting production of Pernod Ricard brands

Tilaknagar Industries rose 3.46% to Rs 74.75 after the company said that its Shrirampur bottling facility in Maharashtra has commenced production of brands of French multinational Pernod Ricard India from 15 February 2022.

In April last year, Tilaknagar Industries entered and executed an agreement on 1 April 2021 with Pernod Ricard India (PRIPL) to manufacture products for PRIPL at the company's bottling facilities in Maharashtra. The agreement shall remain valid for the period of 10 years and shall be renewable thereafter by mutual consent. The co-operation could be extended to more states in the near future.

On a consolidated basis, Tilaknagar Industries reported net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales rose 22.84% to Rs 205.90 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Tilaknagar Industries is a leading alcoholic beverage company in India. The company has built a strong and diverse portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including brandy, whisky, vodka, gin and rum.

