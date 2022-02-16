Volumes jump at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21121 shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, KSB Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2022.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21121 shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.2,842.30. Volumes stood at 15664 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 11.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.70% to Rs.463.30. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd recorded volume of 56756 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11335 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.4,362.00. Volumes stood at 8068 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 56778 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11569 shares. The stock lost 1.18% to Rs.1,094.80. Volumes stood at 9741 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.05% to Rs.941.50. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)