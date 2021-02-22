INOX Leisure announces launch of Metro INOX, Kolkata

INOX Leisure on Saturday, 20 February 2021 announced the launch of Metro INOX at Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Chowringhee, Kolkata.

The erstwhile Metro Cinema is all set to welcome the movie lovers of Kolkata and evoke the same magic it used to from the time it was built in year 1935 by Metro-GoldwynMayer (MGM). The structure will house 2 impressively designed screens with a total of 422 seats. Each of the 2 screens in the multiplex are equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies for sound and projection.

The multiplex will possess a string of customer-friendly digital features like paper-less ticketing and check-ins, touch-screen enabled interactive food-ordering. Guests would also get to experience INOX's vibrant hospitality and gourmet offerings. The lively restaurant, CafUnwind, is designed to serve its specially curated mouth-watering preparations, even to guests who are not watching a movie.

With the launch of Metro INOX, INOX Leisure now operates 12 multiplexes with 46 screens in the city of Kolkata.

Shares of INOX Leisure gained 0.51% to settle at Rs 323.70 on Friday, 20 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 510.8 on 25 February 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 158.2 on 19 May 2020.

INOX Leisure is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 152 multiplexes and 643 screens in 69 cities.

