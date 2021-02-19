Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2021.

Bank of India tumbled 9.99% to Rs 83.8 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India lost 9.98% to Rs 21.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 191.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank crashed 9.53% to Rs 17.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 284.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra plummeted 9.00% to Rs 22.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 128.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd corrected 7.08% to Rs 445.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

