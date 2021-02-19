Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Punjab & Sind Bank, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2021.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 15.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76084 shares in the past one month.

Punjab & Sind Bank lost 9.99% to Rs 19.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 59.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21601 shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd corrected 8.84% to Rs 3.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6567 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd slipped 8.40% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6321 shares in the past one month.

