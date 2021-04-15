Inox Leisure Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 251.9, down 3.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 60.49% in NIFTY and a 29.84% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 251.9, down 3.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14432.6. The Sensex is at 48270.16, down 0.56%.Inox Leisure Ltd has lost around 23.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1457.05, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

