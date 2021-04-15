Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 49.76 points or 1.1% at 4470.56 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (down 6.24%), Future Enterprises-DVR (down 5.06%),Sobha Ltd (down 5.03%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.96%),V2 Retail Ltd (down 4.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Hotels Co Ltd (down 4.39%), Anant Raj Global Ltd (down 4.16%), Rico Auto Industries Ltd (down 4.12%), Suprajit Engineering Ltd (down 4.11%), and Ashiana Housing Ltd (down 4.09%).

On the other hand, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (up 3.46%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.19%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 3.03%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 142.26 or 0.29% at 48401.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.55 points or 0.27% at 14466.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.96 points or 0.24% at 20754.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.31 points or 0.23% at 6787.04.

On BSE,1021 shares were trading in green, 1756 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

