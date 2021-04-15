L&T Infotech appoints Anil Rander as new CFO

-
The board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (L&T Infotech) approved the appointment of Anil Rander as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company.
Anil Rander is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant as well as a Company Secretary. Mr Rander has more than 27 years of multifaceted experience in driving business performance and growth. His expertise ranges across business and financial strategy formulation, fiscal management, corporate accounting, investor relations, pricing, risk management, internal audit and financial controls.
Anil joins L&T Infotech from Tech Mahindra where he was the senior vice president for finance and legal functions and global head of finance for BPS. Before this role, Anil was with Hutchison Max Telecom where he looked after management accounting. His other stints have been with Alpic Finance and A.F. Ferguson & Co.
Shares of LTI were down 3.09% to Rs 3,993.45 on BSE. LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech's consolidated net profit surged 37.9% to Rs 519.30 crore on a 12.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,152.80 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
