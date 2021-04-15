Tata Motors Q4 global wholesales rise 43% YoY

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), stood at 3,30,125 units, higher by 43%, compared with Q4 FY20.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY21 were at 1,09,428, higher by 55% over Q4 FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 stood at 2,20,697 as against Q4 FY20, registering a growth of 39% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were at 1,36,461 vehicles (JLR number for Q4 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 13,772 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,647 vehicles. The luxury brand JLR brings in most of Tata Motor's revenue.

The announcement was on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. The domestic equity market was shut yesterday, 14 April 2021 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 0.43% to Rs 301.40 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 296.55 to Rs 307.50 so far.

