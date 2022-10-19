Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.56%, gains for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 515.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% drop in NIFTY and a 10.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.6, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17532.45. The Sensex is at 59136.32, up 0.3%. Inox Leisure Ltd has risen around 5.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2109.75, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)