Mindtree partners Databricks to offer cloud-based data intelligence

The IT solutions provider has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics.
Global enterprises across industries are looking for ways to more effectively gain actionable insights from large data sets, using artificial intelligence (AI) to perform increasingly complex tasks that solve business problems. To have effective AI, organizations require complete access to analytics on data lakesoften the largest data source in their organizationdue to low-quality data.
Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences.
Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree, said: "Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies and enables better business decision-making. Databricks offers a powerful platform for accelerating datadriven innovation across businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access to data for meaningful business insights."
Mindtree is an international information technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development.
The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 19.1% to Rs 253.7 crore on a 0.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1926 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Shares of Mindtree fell 1.20% to Rs 1398.20. It traded in the range of 1390.95 and 1425 so far during the day.
