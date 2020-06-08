Inox Leisure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 371.58 crore

Net loss of Inox Leisure reported to Rs 82.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 371.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.76% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 1897.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1692.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

