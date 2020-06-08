Nova Publications India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canadian police say gunman acted alone in killing 22 people
Official: Canada shooting erupted after domestic dispute
Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Police officer dead, another injured in Canada shooting
-
Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Nova Publications India remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 222.49% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.461.33 10 5.451.69 222 OPM %1.370.75 -0.73-2.37 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.04-0.04 LP PBT0.020.01 100 0.04-0.04 LP NP0.010.01 0 0.03-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU