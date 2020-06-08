JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sumeru Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nova Publications India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Nova Publications India remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 222.49% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.461.33 10 5.451.69 222 OPM %1.370.75 -0.73-2.37 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.04-0.04 LP PBT0.020.01 100 0.04-0.04 LP NP0.010.01 0 0.03-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU