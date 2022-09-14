Inox Leisure Ltd soars 4.04%, up for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 537.15, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% jump in NIFTY and a 14.55% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 537.15, up 4.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 18018.85. The Sensex is at 60452.18, down 0.2%. Inox Leisure Ltd has slipped around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2198.75, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

