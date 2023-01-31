Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 10.33 points or 0.66% at 1586.16 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.57%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.4%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.85%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.71%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.3%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.22%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.99%), ITI Ltd (up 0.5%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.29%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.73%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.92 or 0.41% at 59257.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.4% at 17578.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.89 points or 0.09% at 27622.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.75 points or 0.1% at 8668.78.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)