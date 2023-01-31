Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 37.47 points or 0.72% at 5276.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 7.85%), National Fertilizer Ltd (up 5.95%),Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.78%),SRF Ltd (up 3.67%),Primo Chemicals Ltd (up 3.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 3.3%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 2.66%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 2.38%), Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 2.37%), and Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (up 2.33%).

On the other hand, Heranba Industries Ltd (down 12.97%), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 12.37%), and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 3.86%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.92 or 0.41% at 59257.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.4% at 17578.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.89 points or 0.09% at 27622.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.75 points or 0.1% at 8668.78.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)