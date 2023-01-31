JUST IN
Auto shares edge higher

Capital Market 

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 109.01 points or 0.36% at 30004.74 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.8%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.25%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.91%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.7%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.48%), MRF Ltd (up 0.27%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.14%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.11%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.29%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.81%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.92 or 0.41% at 59257.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.4% at 17578.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.89 points or 0.09% at 27622.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.75 points or 0.1% at 8668.78.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:00 IST

