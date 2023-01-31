Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 109.01 points or 0.36% at 30004.74 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.8%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.25%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.91%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.7%),Bosch Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.48%), MRF Ltd (up 0.27%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.14%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.11%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.08%).
On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 2.29%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.81%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.3%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.92 or 0.41% at 59257.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.4% at 17578.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.89 points or 0.09% at 27622.59.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.75 points or 0.1% at 8668.78.
On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU