Business Standard

KIMS announces sale of its step-down subsidiary Suryateja Healthcare

Capital Market 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences announced that Suryateja Healthcare, a step-down subsidiary of the Company, in which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiary i.e Sarvejana Healthcare holds 100% holding has disinvested its entire stake in favour of group of doctors [Dr. Karampudi Kamalakar, Dr.

Nalamaru Vamsi, Dr. Suresh Kumar Thatipamula, Divya Puskur, and Dr. Omprakash Tumma (collectively to be called as Purchaser)] under an agreement to takeover company by transfer of shares.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:17 IST

