KIMS announces sale of its step-down subsidiary Suryateja Healthcare

-
ALSO READ
KIMS board to mull issuing NCDs worth Rs 300 cr
Krishna Institute rises post acquiring majority stake in Kingsway Hospitals
Cipla announces dissolution of step-down subsidiary
Cipla's step-down subsidiary in US to divest 25.93% stake held in Avenue Therapeutics
Aurobindo Pharma's step-down subsidiary to commercialize Ryzneuta in the United States
-
Nalamaru Vamsi, Dr. Suresh Kumar Thatipamula, Divya Puskur, and Dr. Omprakash Tumma (collectively to be called as Purchaser)] under an agreement to takeover company by transfer of shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU