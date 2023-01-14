Reliance Power allots 10.65 crore equity shares on conversion of warrants

Reliance Power has today issued and allotted 10,65,44,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up to Reliance Infrastructure, upon exercise of its right to convert the equivalent number of warrants held by it, by conversion of existing debt to the extent of balance 75% of the issue price.

The aforesaid equity shares shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the Company. 39,49,20,500 warrants remain unexercised and the amount stands forfeited.

